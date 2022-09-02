Henry Vilas Zoo's red panda Tai put down weeks after cancer diagnosis

MADISON (WKOW) -- Henry Vilas Zoo's 14-year-old red panda Tai was put down Friday just a a week and a half after she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

The zoo made this known in a Facebook post, saying they made the difficult decision after Tai's condition wasn't improving. Staff hoped that chemotherapy would help her enjoy a few more good months or even years, but they could tell "it was time."

"Our goal is always to provide a good quality of life, not just quantity of years," the zoo stated in its post.

Tai was 14 when she died.

The zoo said that one of the hardest parts of working with animals is dealing with loss. Even though the animals they care for aren't pets, staff still love them and feel a similar sense of loss when they lose any animal. The post states that it's been a difficult year for Henry Vilas Zoo as there have been multiple animals who died.

The zoo says that they're comforted by the fact that Tai lived a very long life and that she was surrounded by those who knew her best at the time of her death.

The zoo has begun a relationship with GRAZE, or Growing Resilience for Aquarium and Zoo Employees, as they find ways to emotionally and mentally support their staff.

Two-year-old Bandit is currently the zoo's only red panda.