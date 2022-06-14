"Her husband was alive but she was dead": Family pleads for justice in homicide case

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been nine years since 25-year-old Julia Majette was shot and killed at her home in Madison.
According to the Madison Police Department, on June 12, 2013, two men broke into Majette's home on North Thompson Drive and shot both Majette and her husband. Her husband survived, but Majette did not.
Authorities say Majette's children were home at the time and at least two of them witnessed their mom being shot.
Nine years later, her murder remains unsolved. Majette's mother is pleading for answers.
"I just want justice, I just want justice for her and I want to see the people who did this to her in person one day," Tracey Cherry, Majette's mother, said.
Cherry said knowing her grandchildren were home when their mother was killed breaks her heart.
"Who would be so heartless and cold-blooded to kill somebody's mom in front of them at such a young age?," she said.
That's the question police have not been able to answer. As of 2022, no arrest has been made.
However, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department said they are not giving up.
"This is a case we're constantly working on," MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. "These unsolved cases stick with the detectives and our hope and goal is to solve these cases to bring families some closure that they need."
Cherry said while closure can't bring back her daughter, she's hopeful justice and answers come soon.
"I've been trying to get over it but every day I think about her," Cherry said. "I miss her and I wish she was here because my grandkids are the ones suffering in the end."
If you have information about this homicide, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.