'Her kids were everything to her'; Fundraiser started for kids of woman found dead in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The family of the woman found dead in Beloit is raising money for the three children she leaves behind.
Judy Sprigler was reported missing from South Beloit where she was last seen on July 12.
A spokesperson for the Beloit Police Department said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a body was found near Turtle Town Hall Road and Colley Road in the city.
Officials later identified the remains as those of 37-year-old Judy Sprigler.
Lawrence Parker Jr., 45, of Janesville has been charged with hiding a corpse in connection to Sprigler's death.
Sprigler's family told 27 News she leaves behind three children -- two sons and a daughter.
Her cousin, Candice, said they meant the world to Sprigler and are now staying with family.
"Her kids were everything to her. She loved them so much and they just love and adore their mom so much," she added.
Candice said Sprigler was young when her father died.
"When her dad passed away, her mom and my mom got really close," she said. "So during that time, my mom kind of like, took her in. And she became my sister, like she was at our house all the time."
She said the two of them would fight like sisters, play like sisters and were always competing with each other.
"She was my best friend," she added.
Candice said Sprigler didn't have an easy life and had some of her own struggles, but described her as being extremely empathetic and caring for everyone she met.
"She could walk into a room and not even know somebody and come out being best friends with them and she always put everybody else before her self," she said.
The family set up a GoFundMe to help Sprigler's children with any future costs.
"We're setting up accounts for them to help towards college and helping to take care of them," she said. "Especially her younger ones, they still have a long ways to go."
Candice said a benefit has been organized for August 5 at Capone's Bar in South Beloit starting at 6 p.m.
More information can be found on a Facebook page dedicated to Judy Sprigler.