'Her legacy lives on': Hope Walk and Run raises awareness, money for Huntington's Disease

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Crowds in over 100 cities came together Sunday to raise money to help cure Huntington's Disease.
In Fitchburg, the Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America hosted their annual Hope Walk and Run at Mckee Farms Park.
Shana Verstegen, one of the event coordinators, said her family's journey with Huntington's began back in 1987.
"Unfortunately, my mom was diagnosed with Huntington's disease when I was five-years-old," Verstegen said.
For the next 30 years, Verstegen said her mom battled the disease. During this time, she said participating in fundraisers like Sunday's gave her family hope.
"She did pass away in 2013, but we're still working really, really hard to raise money and try to cure this disease," Verstegen said. "Her legacy lives on. And, she's given us a purpose."
Lorie Gregor, a participant, wore a shirt that said 'I walked for my dad.'
"My dad passed away at 54. He was in a nursing home for five and a half years prior to that. It's not a nice disease," Gregor said.
Sunday, Gregor said it is important for her to keep fighting for change in her dad's honor and memory.
"I'm just thankful that they do this walk and can make awareness and collect money towards a cure," Gregor said.
Nationwide, the walk has raised more than 20 million dollars since its inception in 2007.