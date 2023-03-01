'Her life was really just beginning': Loved one's remember Madison homicide victim

MADISON (WKOW) -- Family and friends of the woman killed last week in Madison opened up about the impact she had on others.
According to Madison police, 41-year-old Kristin Schmitt was killed at her home on Richard Street.
Police named her boyfriend, Justin Kopmeyer, as the suspect. Kopmeyer died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a confrontation with officers at a Madison gas station.
Shena Collins, Schmitt's close friend of 20 years, told 27 News, Schmitt was an air force veteran and a loving mother.
"She was an amazing mom," Collins said. "She just loved her son so much."
She described her friend as vivacious, independent, funny and extremely caring.
"Beautiful," Collins added. "She would do anything to help anybody and was always willing to lend a hand when you needed it."
Collins said Schmitt helped her open a store in Westfield and stayed by her side during her cancer journey.
"She was the first person I told and the first person who said, 'you are not going to die,'" she remembered.
From that point on, Collins said Schmitt helped every step of the way.
Video shows Schmitt even shaving Collins' head when her hair began falling out.
She remembers learning of Schmitt's passing, "I did not see the news report, a mutual friend called me and told me about it."
She told 27 News her heart was immediately broken.
"I'm so saddened by the lives that will never have the opportunity to be touched by her because she still had dreams and goals," she said. "Nobody else is ever going to have the opportunity to sit and hold space with her and have the wonderful, good feeling that there's that person there that really cares about you."
Collins said not being able to talk to her, is what hurts the most.
"I've wanted so many times in the past several days to just pick up the phone and share things with her, but I can't and that's the hardest part," she added.
She hopes Schmitt's passing will help other victims of domestic violence and hopes people understand how hard it can be for someone to leave an abusive relationship.
"It's not uncommon that victims will repetitively go back to their abuser, whether out of fear, or belief that they can change," she explained. "When you're quick to forgive, it's easy and you realize that there's that cycle there because they take advantage of it."
Instead of judging others, Collins asks that people support and listen to victims.
Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (D.A.I.S) helps and assists those in domestic violence situations. The service has several programs to assist survivors and run a domestic violence shelter. Find out more about D.A.I.S here.
You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
Family members of Schmitt sent 27 News a statement following her death, the full statement can be found below.
"I would like to share the following on behalf of the Schmitts.
Kristin had a such kind heart; she was very caring and supportive of those in her life. She was witty and had quite a sense of humor.
Kristin was beautiful, bright and proudly served our country. She was also strong and independent.
Toxic relationships are so dangerous, Kristin was young, and it is so very sad that she is no longer with us and she will be dearly missed by so many.
If anything can come out of this darkness, our wish is that anyone who is listening - to please check in with people in your lives that may seem to be distant or may be in danger. If something feels off, check in on them regularly.
Let them know they have your support in whatever situation they may be dealing with and that they matter. Unfortunately, we may not always be aware of what’s happening until it’s too late.
This is such a tragedy for all families involved. Our hearts also go out to all of Kristin’s loved ones and close friends.
- Jenni Schmitt, on behalf of the entire Schmitt family"