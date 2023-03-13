'Her passing leaves a huge void': Long-standing Monona alder passes away

MONONA (WKOW) — Monona Alderperson Kathy Thomas passed away Sunday, according a statement from city officials. She was 82.
Monona Mayor Mary O'Connor said Thomas was an "institution" in the city.
"Her passing leaves a huge void," she said. "She was a very effective member of the city council for years and left her mark on almost every aspect of city operations in one way or another. Most of all, she loved Monona, and what was best for its residents was what inspired her every day. She will be missed. Our sympathies go out to her family and many friends.”
Thomas was the longest-serving elected official in Monona, serving 37 years on the city council.
She was first elected in 1976 and retired in 2016. However, she returned to the City Council again in 2019.
Her final term in office was to end next month, and she said she wouldn't be seeking reelection.
Memorial plans will be announced at a later date.