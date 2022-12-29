'Her smile was just unreal': Family remembers victim of fatal Verona crash

VERONA (WKOW) -- The family of a woman killed in a Verona crash is remembering her for her infectious smile.

Officials reported 35-year-old Nichole Warner was driving down the HWY M bridge over HWY 151 when she collided with another vehicle. The Verona Police Chief said a third car then struck the two others.

Warner died on scene.

Investigators believe weather may have been a factor in the deadly crash.

Nichole's mom, Diane Warner and Nichole's longtime partner, Andrew Kieper, said they will hold onto her memory no matter what.

"She will never be forgotten," Diane Warner said. "Never."

Diane said her daughter Nichole was full of life, with a smile that could light up a room.

"When you caught her smile, it made you smile," she added.

She described Nichole's smile as infectious.

Andrew Kieper said he was on the phone with Nichole when the crash happened. He said he immediately went looking for her but eventually returned home.

"An officer and Dane County Medical Examiner came shortly thereafter," he explained. "And Diane unfortunately had to learn from me."

"It just rips your heart out," Diane remembered. "I fell to the ground when Andrew told me."

Both Diane and Adrew said they are still coping with Nichole's passing but hope others always remember the smile they won't forget.

"Her smile was just unreal," Diane said.

"She was just incredible," Andrew added.

Friends of Nichole have since set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs and other expenses.