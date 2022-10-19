Here comes the big warm up!

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Break out of the shorts because 70s are back as early as Friday afternoon.
Lows tonight will once again be fairly chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. The winds will be much lighter making it now nearly as cold as the past few mornings.
Mid 50s with less breezy conditions arrive for Thursday and mid/upper 60s with breezy conditions arrive for Friday. The windy conditions are helping move in the warmer air for the weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday look to be warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A cold front passes as we end the weekend bringing the threat for rain as well as a few storms Monday and Tuesday.