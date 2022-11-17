Here comes the cold

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A Clipper is moving through the Midwest and behind it, a much cooler airmass is going to sit over the area as we start off the weekend. There is some good news on the horizon for those who don't like the cold - a warm up is in the extended forecast.
The Clipper will continue to bring on and off snow showers and flurries throughout the rest of Thursday. Most will pick up an additional dusting to a half an inch but a few may see around an inch or so of fresh snow. Temperatures will be in the 20s though, with breezy winds, it'll feel about 10 degrees cooler.
Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, that's when the coldest air of the season will be overhead; highs will be in the low to mid 20s both days but it'll feel much cooler due to winds along with some fresh snow. Speaking of snow, we may see scattered light snow showers Saturday. Once again, minor accumulations expected.
Beyond the weekend, sky conditions quiet down and our temperatures start to warm up. We'll sit in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.