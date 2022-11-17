 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Brief Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon into Early Evening...

Brief heavy snow showers will continue to move across portions of
central and southern Wisconsin this afternoon through the evening.
These snow showers may leave a light accumulation on grassy
surfaces and elevated surfaces. Widespread travel problems are
not anticipated. However, use caution when traveling as heavier
snow showers can reduce visibility below 1 mile at times and can
result in slick road conditions especially on elevated roadways,
bridges, and overpasses.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media
outlet, for further statements or updates from the National
Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

Here comes the cold

  • Updated
  • 0
snow intensity timeline

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

A Clipper is moving through the Midwest and behind it, a much cooler airmass is going to sit over the area as we start off the weekend. There is some good news on the horizon for those who don't like the cold - a warm up is in the extended forecast.

The Clipper will continue to bring on and off snow showers and flurries throughout the rest of Thursday. Most will pick up an additional dusting to a half an inch but a few may see around an inch or so of fresh snow. Temperatures will be in the 20s though, with breezy winds, it'll feel about 10 degrees cooler.

Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, that's when the coldest air of the season will be overhead; highs will be in the low to mid 20s both days but it'll feel much cooler due to winds along with some fresh snow. Speaking of snow, we may see scattered light snow showers Saturday. Once again, minor accumulations expected.

Beyond the weekend, sky conditions quiet down and our temperatures start to warm up. We'll sit in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Tags

Recommended for you