Here comes the heat and humidity again

MADISON (WKOW) - Expect a mainly hot week ahead as summer kicks off.
Full sunshine today quickly heats us up with temps in the low to mid 90s and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s as humidity starts to creep in by the afternoon. A breeze will make it a little more comfortable with winds from the southwest gusting to 25 mph.
Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, wear light colored and loose fitting clothing, and check the backseat before getting out of the car to make sure everyone is coming with you.
The first day of summer is Tuesday and it'll feel even hotter with highs in the mid 90s and triple-digit heat index values on the way. Isolated, pop-up afternoon and evening storms are expected along a cold front.
That will cause temps to be a little lower midweek with lower humidity too with highs in the mid 80s.