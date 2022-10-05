Here comes the October chill

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - One last warm night is expected tonight before big cool down moves in Thursday.
Lows tonight will stay in the 50s with an isolated sprinkle.
Highs Thursday will still reach the low 60s with a few off and on showers possible. It's the afternoon where very strong winds come in from the north and lows drop into the 30s Friday morning.
Highs on Friday will stay in the low 50s with a few spots staying in the 40s.
The coldest night of the season is expected Friday night with lows around 31 Saturday morning.