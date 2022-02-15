Here's what Gov. Tony Evers will speak on in the 2022 State of the State Address

MADISON (WKOW) — On Tuesday at 7 p.m. Gov. Tony Evers will deliver the 2022 State of the State Address.
It's Evers' fourth State of the State speech and the first time the address is in person since 2019. You can watch the speech live on WKOW's Facebook page.
Ahead of the speech, Evers' office released some excerpts of what the Governor is slated to discuss. The topics include aid provided to businesses, farmers and the state's infrastructure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These efforts have been critical for our economic recovery, and we’ve worked hard to get support out the door quickly to folks who need it. An analysis from November showed Wisconsin ranked second in the Midwest for getting our federal aid allocated. And I’m proud to report that, as a share of the federal aid our state has received, Wisconsin ranked second in the country for aid we’ve directed to economic development, and we ranked first in the country in aid we’ve allocated to businesses."
Evers also is expected to speak on unemployment, touting that the state's unemployment levels are not only better than pre-pandemic, but the lowest unemployment rate in Wisconsin's history. Still, Evers will address there are still workforce challenges that need long term solutions.
"Different parts of our state have different needs, whether it’s making childcare more affordable and accessible, training more high-skilled workers, or more apprenticeship opportunities for high schoolers. So, we’ve invested nearly $60 million into 12 regionally-based programs to meet the unique needs of different communities. And, after workers lost their jobs during the pandemic, we invested $20 million into helping thousands of workers get new skills and training to find new jobs."
The speech also addresses tax cuts for middle class families, especially in light of inflation leading to higher prices in places like gas stations and grocery stores.
Finally, Evers will address the multi-billion dollar budget surplus.
"A new report showed Wisconsin is projected to have a $3.8 billion surplus—that’s billion with a B—in our state’s checking account at the end of this biennium. And that’s not event including the more than $1.7 billion sitting in our ‘rainy day’ fund, which is the highest it's ever been in Wisconsin state history."