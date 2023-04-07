Here's what you need to know before golfing in Madison this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison golfers can go out and enjoy the green now that some courses around the city are open.
Before the courses opened up Friday, 27 News' Melody Guernsey was out at Glen Golf Park with Golf Operations Supervisor Ryan Brinza. They talked about reminders for golfers before heading out to the courses over the weekend.
"Today is always very exciting for us," Brinza said. "It's the start of a new season, new beginning. A lot of different exciting things going on."
There are three courses open: Monona, Odana Hills and Glen Golf Park. The Yahara Golf Course is still closed.
Golfers should know, both Odana Hills and Glen Golf Park don't currently have carts available.
There are a couple of other limitations golfers should be aware of — driving ranges aren't open this weekend and the selection of food and drinks available is limited.
To see what tee times are available, visit the city's booking site.