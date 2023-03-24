Here's why Wisconsin got a rare glimpse of the northern lights Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- You've probably seen by now that the northern lights were highly visible in southern Wisconsin Thursday, but what causes the phenomenon and why don't we see them all the time?
It turns out, it all had to do with the right conditions and timing.
The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are caused by highly-charged particles emitted from the sun colliding with gasses in the earth's atmosphere. They're normally only visible near the north and south poles because that's where the earth receives the most direct solar radiation.
However, when the conditions are just right, the natural light show can move further south. This often occurs during a geomagnetic or solar storm, which is essentially when the sun undergoes a major disturbance, emitting a burst of energy into the solar system that collides with earth.
On Thursday, clear weather conditions timed up perfectly with one of these solar bursts — contributing to a stunning aurora borealis that could be seen much further south than normal.
But aurora chaser and expert Chris Wicklund says it's no coincidence the storm happened when it did.
"Every 11 years, we enter a solar cycle with the sun," Wicklund said. "So 2014-15, was the previous peak, or solar cycle 24. And now we're entering solar cycle 25."
Despite the numbering, solar storms have been happening for millions of years and are referenced in history as well.
According to several accounts, the Menominee Indians of Wisconsin believed the lights were a sign of giant spirits in the north that used the light to hunt and fish at night.
Several 27 News viewers caught the natural light show and sent pictures to the newsroom Thursday, including Alex Klett from Mazomanie.
"It's just part of the magic of the planet we live on," Klett said. "You know, I'm a big gardener. So I get excited just about flowers. Then to see something like this. So neat."