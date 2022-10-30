'He's dearly missed, and the people here are showing it': Iowa County community harvest crops for late farmer

COBB (WKOW) -- After a rural Iowa County farmer died unexpectedly this spring, his friends and family are coming together to make sure his last plantings are harvested.
To those around him, Bill Spurley was a man who always put others before himself, a farmer who left his all out on the field and a person who would help anyone and everyone.
"[He's] very genuine. Just always had a smile," said Wyatt Wendhausen, a friend of Bill's.
"If anybody needed help, he would be the first on the scene," Bill's wife Ruth Ann Spurley said.
Ruth Ann Spurley said Bill passed away shortly after all his crops were in. Now, she and Bill's friends are picking up where he left off -- on 120 acres land, combining for a one-of-a-kind farmer.
"I always said he was one in a billion. Billy my billion, you know, and he was that way with everybody," she said.
As many people gather to harvest Bill's crops and remember his legacy, Ruth Ann said he's probably looking down at them and shaking his head.
"Because he was one that didn't like a lot of hoopla parties. He kind of sat in the background, but he was one of the kindest men I ever knew," she said.
Ruth Ann said since Bill's final moments, the community has stayed by her side and has taken care of her and the rest of the family.
"I don't know what I do without them. And every last one in the community has been here. It hasn't been one or two. It's been 50 or 60 people," she said.
"He's dearly missed, and the people here are showing it," Wendhausen said.
The people on the farm Sunday afternoon told 27 News it would take one person about 10 hours to harvest the crop by themself.
But, with the number of people who came out to support Ruth Ann, it only took a couple of hours today.