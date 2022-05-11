'He's not entitled': Crime victim upset with governor's pardon of armed robber

MADISON (WKOW) -- The victim of an armed robbery more than 20 years ago is upset that the man who threatened her life was pardoned by Governor Evers last Friday.
"He's not entitled. I don't care if you better yourself," said Robin when the pardon announced. Robin, who now lives in Iowa, asked that we not publish her last name.
Adam Henning's pardon was part of a news release that detailed recent pardons and noted Gov. Evers' 498 pardons, the most granted by any modern Wisconsin governor with a similar time in office.
"There is power in redemption and forgiveness," Gov. Evers stated.
Court records show that Henning went into The Cash Store on North Sherman Avenue in Madison Jan. 31, 2000, with a stocking cap pulled over his face that had slits cut out for his eyes and mouth.
Robin said that she had just been promoted to district manager, and she was responsible for seven stores and 14 employees. She was training a female staff member when Henning entered.
"She's just petrified," Robin said, recalling the incident. "She puts her hands up."
A criminal complaint states Henning's demand for money carried a threat: "Twice the robber stated words to the effect, 'You want me to kill you?'"
"I was just like catatonic," Robin said. "You just kind of lose all sense of your body, everything goes."
Robin said she turned over approximately $500 to Henning, who threatened a waiting customer as he left the store.
Police officers captured Henning later that day.
Henning served 16 months in prison. During his appearance before the Pardon Advisory Board March 25, 2022, he told board members he served his prison stint and subsequent extended supervision without issue, in addition to completing offered programming.
"I was like a model citizen," Henning said.
During the board hearing and in his pardon application, Henning said that he was struggling with a marriage at the time of the crime and was temporarily estranged from his wife.
"I was homeless, and I made the most life-changing mistake that I could possibly make," Henning told board members.
Henning said that since his crime, he's been the primary adult in the lives of his children, worked as a truck driver and is close to graduation with a psychology degree as an online student at the University of Arizona. Henning said his sole reason for seeking a pardon was "...to reacclimate [himself] back into work force" with a goal of becoming a therapist.
Henning's pardon application states that he reached out to The Cash Store staff with an apology for his actions.
Robin said that she no longer worked for the business when it got Henny's apology letter because she couldn't bring herself to work at at a store in a higher-crime neighborhood after Henning terrorized her and the other store employees during the robbery.
"I was scared to go into the store," Robin said.
Henning was armed with a concealed knife during the robbery, and his actions led Robin and others in the store to believe he may have had a gun.
"I can confirm for you that the Pardon Advisory Board unanimously recommended Mr. Henning for pardon," gubernatorial spokesperson Britt Cudaback said.
Robin said that if Henning's category of crime qualifies for a pardon, "Let's let everyone have [a pardon]," no matter the crime.
Cudaback stated "...the seriousness of and circumstances surrounding an applicant's criminal offenses" are factors in evaluating pardon requests.
Robin said that she recognizes Henning has made some amends, but "...you can't take back the fear."
"I remember it like it was yesterday," Robin said.