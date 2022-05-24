Hickory Hill Academy breaks ground on new building

MADISON (WKOW) -- A private school in Madison ended the school year by looking forward to a big expansion.
Hickory Hill Academy held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its facility on High Point Road.
The new 50,000 square foot space would give students more room to learn, especially the older students.
The school currently serves students from preschool through eighth grade.
"We have served thousands of families and children throughout the years who are excited to serve thousands more with this investment on this special place," said the school's owner and president Matt Dahl.
The new building will house a science lab, music studio, full gym, and an indoor garden and conservatory.
"It's the honor of a lifetime knowing that Hickory Hill Academy here will support and impact so many children's students, families, teachers, staff," said Dahl. "All that impact will be rooted with love and compassion."
Officials expect the project to be finished by fall 2023.