High gas prices could lead to surge in bike sales

(WISN) -- Bike shops are bracing for a surge in sales as gas prices continue to rise.
The national average for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.87 on Monday, according to AAA. The average in Wisconsin was $4.81 on Monday.
"I am betting on it," said Amelia Kegel of Wheel and Sprocket in Bay View. "I really think that as gas prices get higher folks are looking for alternative ways to transport themselves from A to B and a bicycle is one of the best ways to do that."
"To get people out of their cars and onto a bike, it may take a little bit more for them to do that, but it may continue to trend that way," said Steve Morateck at Allis Bike and Fitness in West Allis.