High interest rates, seasonal cycle lead to housing market cooldown

MADISON (WKOW) -- After months of a red-hot housing market, real estate agents are starting to see signs of a slowdown.
Nationally, pending home sales dropped more than 30% in October compared to the same month last year, according to real estate brokerage site Redfin. Many homes also saw price cuts.
Those trends aren't only national. They're happening in Wisconsin, too. Jean Armendariz-Kerr, the president of the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, said nearly a third of homes in the Madison area have seen price reductions recently.
"People aren't necessarily getting whatever price tag they stick on that house," she said. "They are having to be a little bit more thoughtful from a pricing strategy perspective."
As the market cools, many buyers are gaining back some breathing room and time to make a decision about if they want to put an offer on a home.
"My buyers are far more comfortable," Armendariz-Kerr said. "They are actually able to see a house for more than 15 minutes before they have to decide. Sometimes they can even come back twice and take a look at it again."
However, while some buyers are getting more comfortable in the market, others are feeling the squeeze from high interest rates.
Armendariz-Kerr said interest rates hitting 7% in October is driving some people out of the home search.
She said someone who bought a $350,000 home in October would pay more than $750 more each month than someone who bought a home for the same price back in February.
"So, naturally, we're going to see some people jump out of the market at that point, because they're getting priced out," she said.
However, Armendariz-Kerr said interest rates aren't the only factor driving the market slowdown.
She said real estate agents expect for things to cool off this time of year as part of the normal cycle of the market.
So while things are a bit calmer now, she said that will likely change as we get close to spring.
"We are pretty much expecting things to come back seasonally, as they have been," Armendariz-Kerr said.