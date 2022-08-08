High rent prices make finding housing for fall difficult

MADISON (WKOW) -- It is the season of 'For Rent' signs in Wisconsin, but as the cost of living goes up, many are struggling to keep a roof over their head.
Jackie Donald has lived in Madison for 18 years and she says she has had enough.
"I'm not having it," Donald said.
In the three years she has lived in her East Side apartment, specifically, she says the rent went from $850 to $865 and then $865 to $950. Come fall, she says that number will rise again to $1400.
With the cost of everything from gas to groceries up, Donald said this has pushed her to her wits end.
"I'm tired. I really am," Donald said.
Now, she is considering moving out of Madison to get more for her money.
"For $1400, I could go rent to own," Donald said.
Across town in Middleton, B, who did not want to share her full name, is living in a car after her rent went up $100 a month.
"Its not a homeless problem, its a housing problem," B said. "I got priced out."
Now, B is trying to get into an apartment that is disability and low income friendly as soon as possible.
"I get very bitter every time I see more $1800 a month houses being built," B said. "I wish it'd stop because they're pricing out little people like me who want to give back to society and can't because I'm too focused on trying to survive."
Even though rent prices are climbing, Chris Mokler, Director of Legislative Affairs for the Wisconsin Apartment Association, said land lords aren't necessarily getting richer.
"Its kind of a double whammy all the way around," Mokler said.
According to Mokler, this is the result of a number of things.
"There's been some areas that have been stagnant. So I think number one, we're catching up on some of those areas where landlords haven't been able to raise the rent and then we got this little thing going on called inflation. I mean, that's hitting the landlords too," Mokler said.
The National Apartment Association did a study on big land lords across the country. It found that they make about nine cents per dollar of rent collected after they account for the cost of their mortgage, utilities and other expenses. In Wisconsin, Mokler said that number is even less.
"A typical landlord in Wisconsin probably makes less than eight cents out of every dollar of rent collected, assuming that the full rent has been collected," Mokler said.
To make things easier on everyone, Mokler says the best thing landlords and tenants can do is communicate with one another about any concerns that they have.
"They've got to work together," Mokler said.
In the meantime, Donald says she hopes for change.
"I just hope and pray that everybody come together on this issue," Donald said.
And, B said she hopes for more affordable housing.
"We don't need any more houses that cost $1800 a month. We just don't. People can't afford that people can barely afford food, people can barely afford gas," B said.
Anyone struggling to pay their rent can find helpful resources here.