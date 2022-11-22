High temperatures continue to climb

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions warm up approaching Thanksgiving with some active weather returning on the holiday and the upcoming weekend.
Times of clouds and sun and trending above normal in the mid 40s this afternoon. Mostly clear in the mid 20s tonight. Highs in the upper 40s Wednesday and staying sunny.
Cloudier conditions and a few rain showers return Thanksgiving afternoon and evening with temps in the mid 40s. Drying off Black Friday in the mid 40s with sunshine returning. Saturday stays dry in the upper 40s with a rain/snow mix possible Saturday night and Sunday.