High water leads to closure of stretch of Juneau County highway

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A stretch of County Highway HH north of Lyndon Station is closed because of high water.
The highway is closed north of 54th Street and south of Highway 82. It's likely to remain closed through the weekend, according to a Facebook post by Juneau County Emergency Management.
That stretch of Highway HH goes over the Lemonweir River, which is a tributary of the Wisconsin River. The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings along parts of the Wisconsin River. This includes the Wisconsin River at the Castle Rock Dam, affecting Juneau and Adams Counties, and the Wisconsin River at Portage.
Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to flooding issues in the state and the potential for more issues to develop.