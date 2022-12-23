High winds cause blowing and drifting snow, frigid wind chills

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Winter storm warnings continue until 6 am Saturday.
Gusts will increase through the morning, peaking this afternoon around 35-45 mph. That'll cause blowing and drifting snow along with spotty power outages. This will especially impact rural areas, where there is nothing to block the winds.
Chills stay low around -20 to -40 this morning and likely staying frigid through Christmas weekend with -25 to -35 Saturday, and -15 to -25 on the holiday with winds slowly easing.
A little light snow is possible Sunday night and early Monday with minor impacts ahead of warmer temperatures. Teens on Monday, 20s on Tuesday, getting above freezing in the 30s Wednesday and approaching 40° Thursday with above average temperatures lasting into the New Year.