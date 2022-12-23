 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 MPH today.
Frigid wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through tonight.
Areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The strong winds will
cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Commutes
will likely be impacted through this evening. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

High winds cause blowing and drifting snow, frigid wind chills

MADISON (WKOW) - Winter storm warnings continue until 6 am Saturday.

Gusts will increase through the morning, peaking this afternoon around 35-45 mph. That'll cause blowing and drifting snow along with spotty power outages. This will especially impact rural areas, where there is nothing to block the winds.

Chills stay low around -20 to -40 this morning and likely staying frigid through Christmas weekend with -25 to -35 Saturday, and -15 to -25 on the holiday with winds slowly easing.

A little light snow is possible Sunday night and early Monday with minor impacts ahead of warmer temperatures. Teens on Monday, 20s on Tuesday, getting above freezing in the 30s Wednesday and approaching 40° Thursday with above average temperatures lasting into the New Year.

