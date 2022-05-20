Higher costs, more demand, fewer donations: How food pantries are keeping shelves stocked

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Rising inflation means food costs more at the grocery store, and that's causing more people to turn to food pantries. However, those pantries are also dealing with higher costs and, sometimes, fewer donations. That means, right now, pantry directors are working to solve an equation that doesn't have an easy solution.
Max Dodson is the executive director of the Caritas pantry in Beloit. He said food donations are down nearly 40,000 pounds this year compared to last, and the pantry is serving about 75 more families every month, too.
So far, he's been able to keep his shelves stocked.
"We continue to be very fortunate, but, moving forward, everything is in the unknown," he said.
One of the challenges Dodson is facing is higher costs for the food he has to buy. He said he budgeted $50,000 for food purchasing this year but he now expects to spend twice that amount.
"Fortunately, we've had the revenue to be able to do this, we've had the funds to be able to do this," he said.
Some of that money is coming from grants. Dodson started writing grants to buy certain foods more than a year ago. At the beginning of 2022, he had $15,000 set aside to buy different types of meat.
He said those funds have been crucial as donation patterns have changed.
"What was provided six months ago in terms of beef, pork, and chicken, we're now paying for it," he said. "[It] used to be a donation."
Dodson said supply chain issues have also hampered his ability to find certain foods for his pantry. Recently, the hardest thing to get in stock has been green beans.
However, he said even when hurdles appear, he never wants to give up hope. He just gets to work finding some way to adapt and keep going.
"Yes, there's lots of challenges, but, as far as I'm concerned, challenges are nothing more than speed bumps," he said. "You find a way to get over, under, around or through them."
He said if you want to donate to your local food pantry, the most effective way is to donate money. He said food pantries are able to buy three to five times more food than you would be able to at the grocery store with the same amount of money.