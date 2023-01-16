Highland Community Schools closed Monday for 'possible threat of school violence'

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Highland Community School District closed Monday due to a "possible threat of school violence," according to district officials.
District Administrator Dr. Randy Refsland said in a news release, the district received a possible threat late Sunday evening and decided to cancel classes Monday.
"We made the obvious decision to put the safety of our students and staff first," he said.
Dr. Refsland said the possible threat is not from a student, and it's not toward any students.
The district is working closely with the Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Highland Police Department as they investigate.
The district anticipates students will be back to school on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND (WKOW) -- The Highland Community Schools District is closed Monday due to an ongoing investigation, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
The school closure is listed on wkow.com, and the district also posted about it on Facebook overnight.
School was supposed to be in session, despite the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Officials from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office communications center said there is an "active, ongoing investigation."
This is a developing story.