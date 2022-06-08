Highway MM closed south of Oregon due to death investigation

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- County Highway MM south of County Highway A outside of Oregon is closed in both directions due to a death investigation.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office announced the closure in a Twitter post Wednesday night.
CTH MM south of CTH A is currently closed in both directions for a fatality investigation. Please find an alternative route.— Dane County Sheriff’s Office (@DaneSheriff) June 9, 2022
Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer says a truck driver found a body on the side of the road around 5 p.m. Deputies are now canvassing the area, asking people who live nearby if they saw anything or have any security camera footage.
Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schaffer said the road would remain closed for several more hours.
Authorities say there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story. Stick with 27 News for updates.