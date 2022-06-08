 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highway MM closed south of Oregon due to death investigation

Dane County Sheriff's Office

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- County Highway MM south of County Highway A outside of Oregon is closed in both directions due to a death investigation.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office announced the closure in a Twitter post Wednesday night. 

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer says a truck driver found a body on the side of the road around 5 p.m. Deputies are now canvassing the area, asking people who live nearby if they saw anything or have any security camera footage.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schaffer said the road would remain closed for several more hours.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stick with 27 News for updates.