Hilldale businesses celebrate 608 day, give back to the community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday was a special day for many people in southern Wisconsin. It's 608 Day!
The digits of the day match the area code. To celebrate, several businesses at Hilldale shopping center in Madison have deals and are hosting special events.
"We have store specials going on all day, whether that's $6.08 cent deals, or $6.08 off of something," said Corrin Ploessel, Hilldale's Marketing Manager.
Businesses are also paying it forward by giving a percentage of sales to local organizations.
"But we've also turned today into a community giveback day, so many of our stores are giving back to local community organization," Ploessel said.
Some of the organizations they are donating to are the Boys and Girls Club outreach and the Center for Black Excellence.
Deals and activities were happening all morning and go until retail shopping hours.