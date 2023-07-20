'His memory is going to be alive through us': Family of homicide victim celebrates his birthday one week after his death

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison family should be celebrating the 21st birthday of their son, brother and uncle. Instead, they're celebrating without him.
Devon Grant was shot and killed exactly one week before his birthday. To honor his life and his memory, family and friends from all over celebrated his birthday with music, food and laughter.
Devon's older brother, Romale Grant, says they've been looking forward to his 21st birthday for as long as he can remember.
"We're just going to have fun," Romale said.
Grant's family says he was driven, funny, with a great head on his shoulders and always willing to help.
"It didn't matter if it was a problem with school, outside of school, he'll help you with it," Romale said.
Devon's mom, Illisha Grant, says Devon could make an impact on someone almost immediately.
"A funny man," Illisha said. "Loving, caring, would give the shirt off his back. Devon brought a lot of love to a lot of people."
Illisha says even though Devon can't be with the people he loved, they decided the best way they could honor him was to celebrate like he was sitting right next to them. She says cooking, dancing and laughing is what the Grant family was going to do Thursday regardless.
"His memory is going to always be alive through us," Illisha said. "That's one thing we do as a family. We celebrate."
Grant's family says a goal he's always talked about was buying his mom a house. Though Devon isn't here to see that dream become a reality, his family is determined to make it happen. Romale says the best thing the Grant family can do now is fight for better, the way Devon would have wanted.
"He wanted everybody to eat," Romale said. "He wanted his family to eat. he wanted to get his mom her house so that's what we're going to do."
Grant's funeral services are schedule for Saturday, July 29 at Foster Funeral Home on Madison's east side.