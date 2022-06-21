"Historic expansion of the airport happening": Travel at the Dane Co. Regional Airport is ramping up

MADISON (WKOW)-- Despite travel headaches nationwide, the Dane County Regional Airport is finding room for growth.
In 2019, the airport was setting records with the amount of people flying in and out of Madison. But then COVID-19 hit and many things changed.
Michael Riechers, an airport spokesperson, says their plans for expansion did not change, though.
"We realized that we were kind of running out of space if our growth trajectory had stayed the same. We were going to run out of space pretty soon," Riechers said. "Trying to support the local travelers out of Madison. We know that they want to fly out of Madison and we're trying to create the facility that keeps them here."
Changes include additional gates, new dining options and even a children's playing area. These changes are on track to be unveiled in 2023.