Historic figures talk about the importance of preserving Wisconsin’s Black excellence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin has a wealth of Black History, and many living legends are in the Madison area.
27 News recently visited with a few.
In 1962, Geraldine Bernard became the first Black teacher to be hired by the Madison Metropolitan School District. The retired educator reflected on her historic experience and said there is one thing she will always remember.
“The children were very kind and understanding,” said Bernard, who at the tender age of 93 still competes in a bowling league every week. “It was new for them, but that’s all they knew. A lot of learning took place. The teaching was with the adults not the children."
In 1970, Will B. Smith Jr. was a high school football player who saw the need for a youth program on the south side of Madison. When a grant opportunity became available, Smith took on coaching responsibilities and formed what would become a Madison cornerstone: the Southside Raiders. This institution helped young Black children become successful on and off the field.
“Our program wasn’t just about football,” said Smith, who grew up on Madison’s south side and has been honored with several awards for his vision and leadership. “A lot of these kids learned discipline. They learned about responsibility going through the Raider program. When they left the program, they had a sense of direction about what they really wanted to do. A lot of them are successful.”
In 1991, Frances Huntley-Cooper became the first Black mayor elected in the state of Wisconsin when she took office in Fitchburg. She said even back then, she understood the weight of her task.
“I wasn't focused on being the first Black mayor,” said Huntley-Cooper, whose career was in social work. “I was focused on trying to do a good job so my friends, my family and everyone would respect what I was doing. I wanted to leave a legacy or an opportunity for future people to come and run after I've left that seat.”
Each of these pioneers, who continue to give back to their communities, say they believe it is important to preserve Wisconsin's Black history. This is something they feel will be done by the proposed Center for Black Excellence and Culture in Madison.
“I think it's wonderful that Reverend Alex Gee thought of this concept to leave a legacy in the community to highlight the Black excellence,” said Huntley-Cooper, who is co-chair of the Center. “That will be a place that should have a good archive area where you can go in and read about people that you don't know have made significant contributions here in this community.”
Bernard believes exposure to history is a key to change.
“Ignorance is really pathetic,” Bernard said. “Through my experiences, it wasn’t because people were trying to be ugly. They were ignorant to what Blackness was all about. That’s a problem and still a problem.”