Historic Hyde Chapel grounds saved from Iowa County road reconstruction project

HYDE (WKOW) -- Members of Iowa County's Historic Hyde Chapel are celebrating after winning a battle to protect the church's grounds from a road reconstruction project.
Members of the chapel had been fighting with county officials over a road project that would have greatly reduced the hill the chapel sits on and moved the roadway closer to the church's front steps.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, church officials announced that they were able to find common ground with highway officials and save most of the hill.
"Thanks to our legal consultant, chapel members and the many local individuals who expressed their concerns, we were able to find common ground and save much of the hill on which the chapel stands," the post said. "We are so grateful to the many of you who have expressed your love for the chapel."