Historic Madison church where time capsule was found may be hiding a second one, members say

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Friday, former member of Madison's Zion Lutheran Church, Steven McNulty, combed the abandoned church's parking lot with his metal detector. He's looking for a time capsule — after one was just discovered in the same church last week.
McNulty, who has lived in North Carolina for the past 30 years, was a member of the church with his family up until the 80s. He moved back to Madison just two days before the first time capsule was found.
He says his father created the first time capsule, and he's almost positive that there's a second one.
"When I came up and we opened the first capsule, I thought it was gonna be the one that was out here," McNulty said in the parking lot. "And then other members were there saying, you know, 'where did you get this time capsule from?' When they said the cornerstone like well, we remember the one that was by the sign."
McNulty is confident that the second time capsule was buried by a sign in the parking lot that still remains. Although even with his metal detectors and gear, he's having trouble finding it, due to many pieces of metal debris in the ground.
Chris Myer, who found the first time capsule, has offered to help McNulty out.
"When I heard there was a second one, I know right where my shovels are, and I'm willing to go for an adventure," Myer said. "So we thought we'd give it a try out here and see if the metal detector could find anything and return to give it a shot."
On their afternoon of searching — no luck. But McNulty says he won't give up.
"This is a pretty small haystack, and it's a pretty good-sized needle," McNulty said. "It's just, there's a lot of needles in there. And it's not a matter of not finding it, it's a matter of finding too many other things."