Historic plane lands in Madison before heading to EAA AirVenture

MADISON (WKOW) -- A vintage plane stopped in Madison on its way to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.
It's an old Lockheed Constellation known as Bataan. The aircraft was assigned to Gen. Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War.
It flew into Madison this weekend and they're doing a little work on it at Wisconsin Aviation before it heads to the aviation festival.
"This is just an awesome experience for anyone that comes up. You can't fathom how big it is from just cameras... it's a lot taller than it looks," Rick Petroff with Wisconsin Aviation told 27 News.
Bataan is normally on display at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino, California.