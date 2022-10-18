Historic Wisconsin waterway is one step closer to being restored

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Portage Canal is one step closer to being restored to its former glory.
On Tuesday, the community celebrated the completion of the second phase of an almost two-decades long restoration project.
"The canal does have a lot of history to it," Scott Inman, Water Resources Engineer said. "It was initially used for trading, and this was a marshy area where people would cross, and they'd carry their canoe on their back, and they'd go from the Wisconsin to the Fox River."
Inman explained that "Phase Two" of their project entailed remediating contaminated sediment by dredging, and then using some of that same material to build the base of a trail.
Those behind the project say this was necessary because the canal hadn't been dredged in nearly a century.
"The past contaminants and things that wound up in the canal -- it's important that we recognize and important that we try to clean things up and leave things better for future generations," said Steven Little, Assistant Deputy Secretary for the Wisconsin DNR.
The ultimate vision of the project is to have a walkable and paddle-able route through town that will provide scenic sights, and easy access to downtown shops, restaurants and historical landmarks.
"I hope that people just can enjoy it now in a way that they couldn't before. They can be next to it, they can actually get down with a canoe or kayak, and it's safe and clean," Inman said.
Now, Phase Three will begin. That will include finishing construction on the walking path and putting in the last of the pedestrian walking and biking bridges.
"The bike and pedestrian paths funded through these investments are going to go a long way in reducing emissions and building a more sustainable transportation system," said Craig Thompson, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
A date for Phase Three's completion has not yet been announced.
More information about the Portage Canal can be found here.