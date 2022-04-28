Historical Baraboo library begins renovations and expansion

BARABOO (WKOW) — A historical Baraboo library broke ground on its renovations Thursday thanks to the help of a $6 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and a generous gift from a local family.
The Carnegie Public Library got its charter as a public library in 1895, officially opening its doors 1903. In 2021, the library was renamed the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library to commemorate a $2.5 million donation made by Juanita Schadde and her family to kickstart the expansion project.
USDA Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa visited Baraboo to celebrate the groundbreaking.
“One of our longstanding priorities is investing in modern infrastructure for rural community facilities," Lassa said. "Today’s investments reflect how critical affordable financing is for infrastructure housing essential services in rural communities. It’s clear that today’s project is more than just an investment to the community of Baraboo, and we remain committed to the many partnerships that it takes to continue to build new opportunities and improve the quality of life for people living in rural Wisconsin.”
In addition to the renovations, the library will receive a significant expansion to help meet the growing needs of the community, such as enhanced learning, connection and growth opportunities.