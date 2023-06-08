History made as transgender flag raised over Madison Municipal Building

MADISON (WKOW) — History was made in Madison Wednesday when city officials raised the transgender flag over the city's Municipal Building.
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, the city's first openly transgender alder, said the flag symbolizes inclusivity, acceptance and the protection of rights for the transgender and nonbinary community.
"It asserts that we will not lay down when adversity raises its head, and most importantly, that our right to receive life-affirming lifesaving care will not be rewarded without a fight," Martinez-Rutherford said.
The city's first openly gay mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, joined Martinez-Rutherford to raise the flag. She said Madison has been "blazing a trail" ever since LGBTQ+ Pride started in 1969 — claiming the city was the first place in Wisconsin to ban discrimination on the based on sexual orientation in 1975.
She also said the city council is the most diverse it's ever been, as a quarter of all alder districts in the city are people in the LGBTQ+ community.
The transgender flag will stay up for the next week.