Hitler costume spotted on State Street sparks strong opposition

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Street goers were horrified this Halloween weekend when they say they saw a man dressed as Adolf Hitler walking up and down the stretch.
"It ruined the whole night," a member of the Jewish community and student at UW Madison told 27 News.
The student says he got word of the controversial costume from several of his Jewish friends, who frantically texted him pictures, while out celebrating Halloween Saturday night. He was outraged.
"We're talking about someone who killed 6 million people, purely based on the fact that they were a different religion than him," he said.
The Madison Police Department (MPD) says they received numerous reports of an individual on State Street who was dressed as Adolf Hitler.
During the course of their investigation, MPD discovered that the man had a cognitive impairment due to a past traumatic brain injury and was not a student at UW Madison.
In a statement issued to 27 News, MPD stated the costume was "offensive and reprehensible" but not a criminal act.
"While the fear and disgust expressed was entirely valid, no reports received by MPD rise to the level of a prosecutable crime," the statement reads. "This individual engaged in protected freedoms of speech and expression, and despite the troubling nature of the expression, this alone is not a crime."
As this incident unfolded Saturday night, pictures of the man dressed as Adolf Hitler began circulating online. On Reddit, many users said they recognized the man from his work at the Madison Children's Museum.
The Madison Children's Museum confirmed to 27 News that the man has been an employee for 10 years and did suffer a traumatic brain injury.
In a statement, they said in part: "It is our understanding that he believed his costume to be mocking Hitler."
Right now, the museum has suspended the man while they investigate.
They added: "Regardless of his ongoing employment status, we hope to engage this individual in a restorative justice process that would redress the harm done to the community while allowing him to understand the effects of his actions and accept accountability."
The student 27 News spoke to says he hopes education about the Holocaust and its mass harm helps prevent future incidents like this.
"To think that it's acceptable to wear that," he said. "Is disheartening to not only me, but to Jews across the across the state, across the country and across the world."
In addition to education, Rabbi Mendel Matusof, Director of the Chabad at UW Madison, hopes it opens the door to talk about rising instances of antisemitism.
"Antisemitism isn't any different than, say racism," Matusof said. "Everybody understands how terrible racism is and I think they need to understand that antisemitism isn't fundamentally different."
Matusof says educating people on this notion takes on an even deeper meaning following very public antisemitism by artist, Kanye West, which has inspired some copycats.
"Just this week, at a Florida and Georgia football game, someone, you know, somehow put on the screen: 'Kanye is right about the Jews.' So, there's a lot of, sort of, antisemitic feeling going around, which of course, creates anxiety within the Jewish community," Matusof said.
Matusof hopes addressing antisemitism through conversation leads to zero tolerance for it.
"It should be called out and not tolerated socially," Matusof said.
He also hopes conversation leads to understanding and acceptance for all.
"The more we experience various people, and various cultures, and various individuals, the more we learn," Matusof said.
Matusof says the Chabad at UW Madison is planning an event for Jewish students to voice their thoughts and feelings about recent events next weekend. An exact date and time is still being worked out.