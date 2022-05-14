Hmong-Lao veterans honored in ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Hmong Association along with the WFW on Cottage Grove Road honored Hmong-Lao veterans on Saturday.
The ceremony honored Hmong-Lao Veterans Day. A collaborative color guard and Hmong dance were among the numerous performances at the celebration.
Organizers said they aimed to help the Hmong-Lao veterans remember those who fought and died in an effort to escape genocide.
"It was a great opportunity for us to come migrate over the United States, but at the same time, it was also a very sad day," G Thao, Chairman of the Madison-Hmong New Year, said. "Because that's when the United States really left Laos and really ended the support in Laos for the Hmong army."
Organizers said the annual event is also meant to celebrate the new lives Hmong-Lao community found for future generations to come in the United States.