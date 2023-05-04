Ho-Chunk Clan Circle dedicated on UW-Madison's campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison dedicated a new space to the Ho-Chunk Nation Thursday afternoon.
The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle was made in partnership with artists like Ken Lewis and other tribal advisors.
UW officials said this location is where the Ho-Chunk people perfected many activities we have come to recognize today. This includes archery, canoeing, lacrosse and more.
"The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle here, adjacent to our newest rec facility the Bakke Center, which just opened about a week ago, was created as a reflection and educational space to honor this relationship and history," said Carla Vigue, Director of Tribal Relations.
The Bakke Center is on Observatory Drive, near the Lakeshore dorms.
The sculptures in the clan circle represent the 12 clans of the Ho-Chunk Nation.