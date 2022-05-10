Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy sign new deal on land use

(WKOW) -- The Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy have a new deal about the protection of tribal lands.
It covers how the tribe and the base will work together to protect sacred sites and historical sites at Fort McCoy.
"The land where Fort McCoy sits is ancestral land of the Ho-Chunk people and we're still here today. We've formed a government in 1963 and this is just a formal organization to organization or nation to nation respect for the land use," Marlon WhiteEagle, president of Ho-Chunk nation said.
The agreement also covers how the Ho-Chunk people can offer input on natural resource issues at Fort McCoy, and how tribal members can access the base and utilize the land.