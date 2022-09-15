Ho-Chunk Nation flag now flying at important cultural site on UW-Madison's campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another flag is flying on UW-Madison's campus this week outside Bascom Hall.
The president of the Ho-Chunk Nation raised the flag during a ceremony on campus Thursday.
"This day is so significant because it showcases how important Indigenous knowledge is to fulfilling the mission of the institution, which is to educate people about the complex cultural, physical worlds in which they live," said Aaron Bird Bear, the UW-Madison director of tribal relations.
The campus sits on the ancestral land of the Ho-Chunk people, and Bascom Hill is an important cultural site.
"There are several cataloged burial sites here at the top of Bascom Hill," Bird Bear said. "So just a place of gathering, a place of teaching, a place of learning for thousands of years for the Ho-Chunk and their ancestors."
The university will fly the flag for more than six weeks this fall, including through all of National Native American Heritage Month in November.