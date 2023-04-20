Holy shrine in Brown County changes name

CHAMPION, Wis. (WKOW) – A well known holy site in Wisconsin with a long history has announced a name change.
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help will be known as the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion.
On Thursday, Bishop David Ricken, of the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay unveiled the new name and logo.
According to our Green Bay affiliate, the chapel grounds are considered the only approved apparition site in the US. The belief is the blessed virgin Mary appeared before a young Belgian woman, Adele Brise, in 1859.
“Catholics don’t have to believe it,” said Bishop Ricken. “But you’re invited to believe it and it’s sound to believe it. Making this better known throughout the country might attract more pilgrims to come.”
The shrine draws roughly 150,000 people each year from all around the world. With the new name and solemnity ranking, Bishop Ricken expects that number to soar above 200,000 visitors.