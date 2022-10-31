Home evacuated after gas leak on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Fire Department (MFD) and Madison Gas & Electric (MGE) responded to a gas leak early Monday morning on the city's west side.
MFD received a report of a natural gas odor hissing sound in a home on E. Geneva Circle close to 2 a.m.
MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said when firefighters arrived, the homeowner was outside, a safe distance from the house.
Schuster reported a significant leak was coming from an exterior pipe going to the gas meter. Crews shut off the gas and stopped the leak.
Firefighters found a dangerous levels of natural gas inside.
According to Schuster, fire crews opened the front and back doors to create air flow in the house and used a positive-pressure ventilation fan to push clean air in and the natural gas out of each room.
MGE assisted with a final walk-through to make sure there were no pockets of natural gas inside the home and repaired the leak.
Schuster said the homeowner was able to go back inside.