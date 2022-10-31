 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Home evacuated after gas leak on Madison's west side

  • Updated
  • 0
GAS LEAK
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Fire Department (MFD) and Madison Gas & Electric (MGE) responded to a gas leak early Monday morning on the city's west side.

MFD received a report of a natural gas odor hissing sound in a home on E. Geneva Circle close to 2 a.m.

MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said when firefighters arrived, the homeowner was outside, a safe distance from the house. 

Schuster reported a significant leak was coming from an exterior pipe going to the gas meter. Crews shut off the gas and stopped the leak.

Firefighters found a dangerous levels of natural gas inside.

According to Schuster, fire crews opened the front and back doors to create air flow in the house and used a positive-pressure ventilation fan to push clean air in and the natural gas out of each room.

MGE assisted with a final walk-through to make sure there were no pockets of natural gas inside the home and repaired the leak.

Schuster said the homeowner was able to go back inside.

Tags

Recommended for you