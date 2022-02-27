Home in Burke catches fire, unoccupied despite initial report of trapped victims

BURKE (WKOW) -- A home in the town of Burke caught fire Saturday evening, according to the Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company.
Dane County deputies, the Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, and fire crews from several jurisdictions responded to a report of a residential fire in the 3700 block of Rebel Drive in the town of Burke around 9:00 p.m.
A neighbor contacted authorities after observing flames coming from the rear of the residence.
Despite an initial, unconfirmed report that people were trapped in the basement, the home was unoccupied apart from two cats, both of which were safely evacuated.
The home suffered significant damage, with initial estimates being $175,000.
The fire is not considered to be suspicious according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, but the exact cause is still under investigation.