Home in Evansville likely 'total loss' after overnight fire

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A single-family home in Evansville is likely a total loss after an overnight fire, Chief Bob Fahey told 27 News.
Rock County Communications told 27 News the call for the fire on the 100 block of North Sixth Street came in around 3:45 Sunday morning.
Fahey says there were five people inside the home at the time of the fire, who were all able to escape.
Crews were also able to rescue two hamsters from the basement.
Fahey says the damage to the house is "fairly extensive" with both the roof and garage destroyed.
This story will be updated as we learn more information.