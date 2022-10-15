Home in Town of Mazomanie likely 'total loss' after house fire

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- A home in the Town of Mazomanie is likely a "total loss" following a Saturday morning house fire, according to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Sinclair.
Sinclair says authorities were told about a chimney fire in a single-family home at 10106 CTH Y around 5:15 a.m.
A deputy went in after the homeowner who went back to get items left behind, Sinclair says.
Both the deputy and homeowner were brought to the hospital to be evaluated.
The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.