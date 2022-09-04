 Skip to main content
Home on Madison's east side sustains $125,000 worth of damages in fire

9-3 TONY DRIVE FIRE

Courtesy: Greg Frank

MADISON (WKOW) -- A home on Madison's east side sustained an estimated $125,000 worth of damages in a Saturday night fire, according to a Madison Fire Department incident report.

The report says crews were called to the home on the 900 block of Tony Drive near Hazelcrest Drive around 7 p.m. A neighbor noticed the smell of smoke and faint noise from a smoke detector coming from the home.

Investigators determined the fire started in a lower-level bedroom. 

The family wasn't home at the time, and no was was hurt.

The cause is under investigation. 

