Home on Madison's east side sustains $125,000 worth of damages in fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- A home on Madison's east side sustained an estimated $125,000 worth of damages in a Saturday night fire, according to a Madison Fire Department incident report.
The report says crews were called to the home on the 900 block of Tony Drive near Hazelcrest Drive around 7 p.m. A neighbor noticed the smell of smoke and faint noise from a smoke detector coming from the home.
Investigators determined the fire started in a lower-level bedroom.
The family wasn't home at the time, and no was was hurt.
The cause is under investigation.