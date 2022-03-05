 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Home sustains approximately $200,000 worth of damage in fire

  • Updated
Fire

TOWN OF DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- A home in the Town of Deerfield sustained approximately $200,000 worth of damage in a fire Saturday evening.

Multiple agencies responded to the call for the fire in a single occupancy residence on the 3400 block of Prairie Drive at approximately 7:15 p.m.

All residents were able to safely evacuate, however, the home sustained significant damage.

Authorities say the fire appeared to have started in the garage and spread to the main structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

