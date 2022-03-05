Home sustains approximately $200,000 worth of damage in fire

TOWN OF DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- A home in the Town of Deerfield sustained approximately $200,000 worth of damage in a fire Saturday evening.
Multiple agencies responded to the call for the fire in a single occupancy residence on the 3400 block of Prairie Drive at approximately 7:15 p.m.
All residents were able to safely evacuate, however, the home sustained significant damage.
Authorities say the fire appeared to have started in the garage and spread to the main structure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.