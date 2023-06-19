Homeowner finds armed felon hiding in his attic

CUDAHY, Wis. (WISN) -- A homeowner in suburban Milwaukee found an armed felon hiding in his attic.
The homeowner, who wanted to be known only as John J., came home from work Monday morning when he found the unexpected.
"I opened my back door, and I saw a bunch of insulation from my roof, from my attic on my kitchen floor. We thought an animal was upstairs and it turned out to be an armed felon with a pistol," John said.
John told WISN 12 News the man told John he would pay $300 to let him go.
John held him at gunpoint until police arrived.
Cudahy police arrested the man for burglary. They're also trying to determine whether he was involved in an incident hours earlier when officers believed they were being shot at.