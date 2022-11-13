Homeowner puts out fire after report of explosion and fire in Fond Du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- A Fond du Lac homeowner put out an exterior fire after a report of an explosion and fire at the residence Sunday morning.
Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the reported incident on Chestnut St. just after 11:30 a.m. The police department assisted with scene management and traffic control.
The homeowner told Jason Roberts, the Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction & Life Safety, they were alerted to the incident when they heard a sound from inside the home.
Fire crews arrived to find the homeowner had put out the fire. Crews stayed to cool the combustibles and overhaul.
Roberts said damage was limited to a grill, propane cylinders and one section of eaves on the exterior of the house.
Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue reported no one was injured due to the incident, and the cause is under investigation.
Roberts encourages people to make sure propane cylinders are turned off when not in use, fires are completely extinguished and any open flames are at least ten feet away from anything flammable.